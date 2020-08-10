Nigeria: Traffic On Lagos' Ports Roads Will End in October, Says Sanwo-Olu

9 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that by next month (October), all the roads leading in and out of ports in the state would be opened for public use and that the state had donated 30 hectares of land for heavy-duty trucks to utilise.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke, on Sunday, during a five-hour tour of projects and infrastructure being developed on the Apapa corridor to ease traffic congestion that had become characteristic of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

He said: "We need to set out our activities in a methodical order and see how we redevelop Apapa. There is massive road construction that is going on in Apapa and the work is extensive.

"We are using concrete for roads that are being rebuilt. Liverpool and Creek roads have already been completed. By October, all the road network leading in and out of the ports areas would be opened up for public use.

"My message to our citizens residing and working on this corridor is that we have assessed the issues and we will be meeting with various operators and stakeholders.

"We will fashion out how we will all work collaboratively to bring about an efficient system that will deliver a permanent solution and diffuse the gridlock. This, we hope, will bring life back to Apapa."

Sanwo-Olu also stressed the need to overhaul the terminal system at the ports, noting that there was no reason for trucks to park on the highways if their dedicated terminals were operational.

He disclosed that the state government had made a request to the Federal Government to prevail on the concessionaire that will be operating the 700-truck capacity Lilypond Terminal at Apapa to open the facility for use without further delay.

During the inspection tour, Sanwo-Olu asked why container-laden trucks usually disregard the state's traffic laws and park on roads.

His query generated arguments among terminal operators, Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, and Maritime Transport Unions and Associations, COMTUA.

Following the ensuing blame game, Sanwo-Olu expressed disapproval of the truck drivers' action and the failure of NPA to enforce extant regulations preventing trucks not yet approved for loading to park indiscriminately on the highways.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.