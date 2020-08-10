Nigeria: Edo 2020 - Okunbo Urge Politicians to Take a Cue From Ex President Jonathan

Prominent Edo Billionaire Businessman, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, has advised politicians in Edo to take a cue from Nigeria's former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan statement that "no blood of any citizen is worth the ambition of any politician."

The elder statesman advice is coming on the heels of the rising political tension ahead of September 19th Governorship election.

The philanthropist stated this in a viral video and available to newsmen in Benin on Sunday ahead of the September 19 Governorship election in Edo.

Idahosa who bemoaned the current political violence in the State ahead of the poll, said while the State remains for all, politicians will however come and go.

While appealing to parents to guide against their wards from being used for the poll, he also called on the youths to guide against being used as thugs for the election.

He said voilence creates an atmosphere of instability and as such, hinders development.

According to him, "Election will come and go but the state will remain. Nothing thrives in violence, our state can only move forward when we have a peaceful environment. We must begin to redirect our youths from negativity to positivity.

"I want to take cue from my great friend and brother, former President Goodluck Jonathan who said no blood of any citizen is worth the blood of any politician.

"He stated this when he addressed the nation before the 2015 elections, he did not only say it but stood by it as well and it has earned him great global respect.

"Today as i address you as a stakeholder, i want to appeal and pray for a more prosperous Edo State. Politicians like i said, will come and go but this is the only house that we have and the only one we can identify with.

"The future of our children is pregnant, so we must be careful."

He urged the citizens to identify any stranger in their midst and report same to the security agencies in the State.

"As they intend to import thugs into our midst, we must prepare to identify such strange persons and report same," he stated.