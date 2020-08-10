Nigeria: 60 Dead On Imo Payroll, Audit Shows

9 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Owerri — At least 60 dead people are still on the payroll of the Imo State Secondary Education Management Board (IMSUBEB), an audit has revealed.

Apart from the 60 who have crossed the 60-year retirement age and still drawing salary, another 40 who absconded from service are still on the payroll of the agency.

The shocking revelation was made at the weekend when the committee set up by Acting Chairman of IMSUBEB, Ukagba Stella, to look into its activities submitted its report to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Receiving the report, Governor Uzodimma, said, "No amount of distraction will deter government from completing the automation exercise. It is unfortunate that agents of opposition party keep trying to blackmail the government. Unfortunately, I will not allow them to have their way."

