Nigeria: Obasanjo Tests Negative for Covid-19

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative for Covid-19.

A statement issued Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the former President took the test on Friday, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta.

Akinyemi said that the samples of the test, conducted Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, was returned negative on Saturday.

He added that the laboratory was one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct Covid-19 test on people that are asymptomatic or symptomatic.