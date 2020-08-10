Nigeria: #BBNaija Update - Johnnie Walker Takes Housemates Back to the 80s

9 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

The Big Brother Naija housemates had the time of their life last night when Johnnie Walker hosted them. The Saturday night party themed 'Johnnie Walker Candy Dance Party' saw the housemates bringing back the classic 80s vibe.

Johnnie Walker, the world's most iconic Scotch whisky, turned on the style with a scintillating fusion of colours to match the dazzling outfits of the housemates. The set features a spirited splash of red, black and gold, as sensational as Johnnie Walker Red and Black Label's flavours. Johnnie Walker Highball Cocktail serve, the trendy way to enjoy the smooth flavours of Johnnie Walker, meanwhile continues to refresh the housemates and loosen their tightened knots from a week of hustle and bustle.

With the Highballs, BBNaija housemates were immersed in the mysteries of Johnnie Walker, flagged by cola, apple, orange, pineapple and lemon cocktail recipes.

Highball cocktail has proven to be more than just spirit and soda - but a soulful infusion of Johnnie Walker whiskies into simple fruit notes in a highball glass - minimising the loss of bubbles and preserving the distinct flavour that comes with each refreshing sip.

