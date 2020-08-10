Nigeria: #BBNaija - Housemates Vote Out Eric, Tochi

A week after his love interest in the house, Lilo was evicted from the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. Eric was also voted out of the game by his housemates. He was among the bottom four for the week.

With the new rule of nomination, housemates were asked to vote two of them to be evicted from the game. Eric, Kaisha, Tochi and TrickyTee painstakingly waited for their fellow housemates to decide their fate as they were called into the Diary room to vote.

At the end of the nomination session, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, revealed that Eric and Tochi would be leaving the game.

Eric barely showed any emotion when he was announced as the first evictee of the night. His departure deeply hurt Neo who clung to him tightly, sniffing while Dorathy and Tolanibaj, who were among those who nominated him for possible eviction, waited to hug him as well.

Tochi, who thought the tension was over after Eric was announced, screamed an expletive when his name was announced. He however tried to keep his head up when leaving the house, telling his fellow housemates "It is what it is."

Expectedly, Ebuka asked Eric about his relationship with Lilo to which he replied that he is still interested in pursuing a relationship with her. He also made it clear that he harboured no ill feelings for his housemates. For him, they probably got more love from the others. He disclosed that he was very distracted in the first week, adding that that may have led to his early eviction.

Tochi on the other hand said he was disappointed that he left the game earlier, but has accepted his fate with no grudges. He admitted that he toyed with the idea of asking Nengi out but felt there were many people also interested in her.

So far, two male and two female housemates have been evicted from the show. Sixteen housemates are now left in the game to clinch the coveted grand prize and be crowned the Big Brother Naija season five winner.