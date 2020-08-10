Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 437 to 46,577

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Covid cases rise
10 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 46,577 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded three COVID-19 related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 942 to 945 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 107 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 91; Plateau, 81; Kaduna, 32; Ogun, 30; Kwara, 24; Ebonyi, 19; Ekiti, 17; Oyo, eight; Borno and Edo, six each; Kano, four; Nasarawa, Osun and Taraba, three each; Gombe, two; while Bauchi recorded one case.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 46,577 cases of COVID-19. 33,186 patients have been discharged, while 945 persons have died."

