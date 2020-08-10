Tanzania: Harmonize and Sarah Expecting a Baby

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize has revealed that he and his Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti are expecting a baby anytime soon.

Though it remains a highly protected secret, it is romoured that the two tied the knot secretly sometime in 2019, before that wedding an engagement party had been held in Sarah's native Italy.

The singer, who left the WCB establishment to form his own Konde Gang, let out the secret while in Dodoma on Saturday night where he addressed several issues during his gig.

Top on the list was his past relationship with actress Jackqueline Wolper who he accused of spreading rumours about his current flame.

"I had planned not to say anything about this but she has continuously been saying bad things about Sarah. When you call a woman that I love a sponsor, how do you expect me to react, as a human being it hurts. I mean someone whom you are expecting a baby with because Sarah is pregnant," said the singer amid cheers from the audience.

Harmonize fell short of mentioning the exact due date.