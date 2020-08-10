Nigeria: Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo Win Again With Rangers

Nigerian defender, Leon Balogun, is currently having a smooth ride in the Scottish Premier League with Glasgow Rangers.

Balogun, who started on a winning note last weekend away to Aberdeen, was also in the thick of the action on Sunday as Rangers defeated St.Miren 3-0 at the Ibrox Stadium.

Balogun featured for 90 minutes, while his Super Eagles teammate, Joe Aribo, was on the pitch for 74 minutes before being replaced by Scott Arfield.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice for Rangers, with Connor McCarthy conceding an own goal for the third.

Rangers thus have six maximum points from their first two games and are yet to concede any goal.

Before Sunday's game, former Rangers manager Kenny Daglish had expressed confidence in Balogun's ability to help toughen Steven Gerrard's side in their bid to wrestle the league title away from perennial champions Celtic.

Daglish showered encomium on the former Mainz defender for settling down early, adding that such performance laid credence to the fact that Rangers are on course for a successful campaign this season.

"At the back, there appears to be no settling in period required for Balogun

"He was very effective away to Aberdeen last week and helped the team to a clean sheet. He looks like a real leader," he told The Sunday Post.

Balogun signed a one-year contract with Rangers after he completed the season on a short-term contract with Wigan following a loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Balogun who played 13 times for Wigan was included in the first SPL team of the week for the season after his solid performance against Aberdeen.

It is expected that the newfound form with Rangers will help boost Balogun's chances with the Nigeria national team where the 32-year old has been struggling for prominence in recent times.