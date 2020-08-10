Tanzania: Magufuli Picks New Ilala District Comissioner

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Mr Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija the Ilala District Commissioner, in Dar es Salaam. According to a statement released by the Director of Presidential communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the new DC replaces Mr Musa Chogelo who has been assigned another duty in the President's office.

Mr Chogelo was appointed by Dr Magufuli the Ilala DC on July 17, to replace Ms Sophia Mjema. Prior to his appointment, Mr Ludigija was Kigamboni Municipal Executive Director in Dar es Salaam, and he will be replaced by Mr Erasto Kiwale who has been transferred from Mpimbwe District Council, in Katavi region.

President Magufuli has also appointed Ms Catherine Mashala the Mpimbwe District executive director, to replace Mr Kiwale who has been transferred to Kigamboni municipality.

Prior to her new appointment, Ms Mashala was the Kigamboni Municipal education officer.