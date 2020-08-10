Tanzania: Simba Sc's Senzo Mbatha Has Resigned With Immediate Effect

9 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Mainland champions Simba SC's Chief Executive officer Senzo Mbatha has resigned with immediate effect.

This comes as a shocker to Simba fans across the country just a day after the club had announced the acquisition of new signing Bernard Morrison from arch-rivals Young Africans.

The South African football administrator on his tweeter page penned what he called a special message to the fans and the club.

"A special thank you message to @SimbaSCTanzania leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club. I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana Simba," reads his tweet.

Neither the club's hierachy nor Senzo has explained the reason behind his resignation which comes on the heels of one of the most successful seasons for Msimbazi giants.

News of his resignation reverberated on social media with many associating his resignation with the acquisition of the Ghanaian winger Morrison whom the other section of town claim is still under contract with Yanga.

Also Read

Breaking: Bernard Morrison signs for champions Simba

Man City pounce on Varane mistakes to dump out Real Madrid

Ronaldo not enough for 'cursed' Juventus

The winger according to TBC reportedly signed for a fee of Sh230 million ($100,000) as a free agent.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.