Tanzania: Simba Sc's Senzo Mbatha Has Resigned With Immediate Effect

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Mainland champions Simba SC's Chief Executive officer Senzo Mbatha has resigned with immediate effect.

This comes as a shocker to Simba fans across the country just a day after the club had announced the acquisition of new signing Bernard Morrison from arch-rivals Young Africans.

The South African football administrator on his tweeter page penned what he called a special message to the fans and the club.

"A special thank you message to @SimbaSCTanzania leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club. I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana Simba," reads his tweet.

Neither the club's hierachy nor Senzo has explained the reason behind his resignation which comes on the heels of one of the most successful seasons for Msimbazi giants.

News of his resignation reverberated on social media with many associating his resignation with the acquisition of the Ghanaian winger Morrison whom the other section of town claim is still under contract with Yanga.

The winger according to TBC reportedly signed for a fee of Sh230 million ($100,000) as a free agent.