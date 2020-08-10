Rwanda: Olivier Karekezi - New Kiyovu Manager Jets in

Karekezi was confirmed as Kiyovu Sports new manager in June following the sacking of former interim coach Emmanuel Ruremesha.

Rwanda football legend Olivier Karekezi has arrived in the country ahead of his new job as head coach for Rwanda Premier League side SC Kiyovu.

The 37-year-old jetted in on Sunday, August 9, but he will not meet his players or club officials at least until Tuesday after a two-day mandatory quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karekezi, who has been living in Sweden for the last 15 years, was confirmed as SC Kiyovu's new manager in June following the sacking of former interim coach Emmanuel Ruremesha.

Fondly known as 'Dangerman' during his playing days, Karekezi arrives in the country just days after Rwanda football association (Ferwafa) announced that the 2020/21 season will start on October 30.

The former APR skipper has a daunting mission come next season as he has been tasked to guide the Mumena-based side to one of the two major titles - the league title or Peace Cup - competed for in domestic football.

SC Kiyovu have not won a major title since their 1993 league title, but have lost four finals of the Peace Cup, including last year's when they were edged 2-1 by AS Kigali.

League champions represent Rwanda in the Caf Champions League, while Peace Cup winners compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

After five months of suspension for football activities, which resulted into the premature end of the 2019/20 season in May, Times Sport understands that team training will be given the all-clear to resume on August 15 after a consultative meeting between the Ministries of Health and Sports.

When he officially starts his new job this month, Kiyovu will become just the second team Karekezi has coached in Rwanda following his seven-month stint with Rayon Sports between 2017 and 2018 where he guided the Blues to three titles.

Six-time champions SC Kiyovu finished in the fifth position last season, behind APR, Rayon, Police and Mukura in that order.