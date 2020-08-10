Kenya: Stop Joking! Covid-19 is Not a Myth, Kagwe Warns

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned Kenyans still dancing with COVID-19 to stop and reflect on its effects.

While citing a case where father and mother of a son who refused to accept positive diagnosis, Kagwe urged Kenyans to take the disease seriously.

"He refused to self isolate which led to the infection of his sister and parents. Unlike him, they are elderly and as usual with underlying conditions so they were impacted more. As we speak, this family has lost the one elderly family member, the head of the household just two weeks after burying his mother," Kagwe narrated.

The CS said the disease is manageable and no one deserves to die under circumstances which could have been avoided if people followed the containment measures.

"We have been accused of talking to Kenyans as if they are retarded; we have been accused of all sorts of things. We have received insults for explaining to Kenyans on what happens when they do not follow directives. Kenyans don't have to die; this is a condition we can control. We can manage it ourselves," said Kagwe.

Kenya recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the caseload to 25,837 even as fatalities rose to 418.

Kagwe said 11, 899 patients had recovered after 781 more were cleared of the virus.

He said 656 were on the home-based care programme while 125 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide.

"We are very proud of Kenyans because of the success that we have experienced with the home-based care programme and to date we have not registered any fatality under the programme," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This virus is spreading among the communities so we must all be very careful and follow the protocols issued," he said, on a tour of Kakamega County, "we have 699 new cases today."

"675 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. 427 are male and 272 are female," he said.

Nearly 350, 000 samples have been tested to date since the first case of the virus was reported in the country in March. Fatalities from the virus also rose to 418 after 5 more patients succumbed.

"It is not necessary for us to be insulted for telling people again and again but we will not stop. It is better to be bored with the figures than to be bored for three weeks staring at the ceiling of a hospital bed," he said.

When diagnosed with the disease, Kagwe stressed that the medics advise should be followed strictly, insisting that one should isolate so as not to infect other people.