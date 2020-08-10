Kenya Records 599 New Covid-19 Cases and 2 Deaths

9 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

[Additional reporting by Ojwang Joe in Kisumu]

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- Kenya recorded 599 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Sunday, raising the total cases so far to 26,436.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the death toll now stands at 420.

"Let us continue observing the Ministry of Health protocols to ensure we flatten the curve," CS Kagwe said, "we have 599 new cases and the total is 26,436." The new cases announced Sunday were detected from 4,420 samples.

Kagwe was speaking in Kisumu, accompanied by his Health counterpart George Magoha, on a tour of the county's preparedness in fighting the pandemic.

"I am concerned because the number of women getting infected is also increasing. Today, we have 373 males and 226 females. That is not a good thing," Kagwe said, announcing the discharge of 1,062 patients who recovered from the virus-the highest on a single day.

The country's first COVID-19 victim was buried in Kisumu in April, in what raised uproar with locals accusing public health officials of disrespecting the dead.

Since then, the government has always taken charge of burials, often done in a day or two after the death.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.