Malawi: Parliament Reconvenes September 4 - Chakwera to Decide On SONA Delivery

9 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Legislators meet from September 4, 2020 for a budget meeting, both parliament and the presidency have confirmed.

Parliament's spokesperson Ian Mwenye said the meeting will last for five weeks.

However, Mwenye could not say whether president Lazarus Chakwera would physically be in the Chamber to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) or he would deliver it though a video link as a preventive measure for the Covid-19.

"We will communicate later whether he will physically come to the House or not," said Mwenye.

This will be a 49th session of parliament and the first to be addressed by president Chakwera since his election on June 23, 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

