Uganda: Seventh Death As Uganda Registers 16 New Cases of Covid-19

9 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed another death of one COVID-19 patient, bringing the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in Uganda to seven.

A statement by the ministry says that 16 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from samples tested on Saturday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to 1,283.

The deceased, a 49-year old Ugandan female, was an HIV positive patient on treatment and a resident of Wakiso. The patient, according to a statement from the health ministry also had a history of asthma and Tuberculosis (TB) which are considered as high risk factors for Covid.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services, the deceased, on August 6 presented at a private health facility in Wakiso with signs and symptoms consistent with the virus which include high fever, difficulty in breathing, chest and abdominal pain.

"Upon admission, the attending clinicians suspected Covid-19 and informed the Ministry of Health. Sample were taken off and sent to laboratories for analysis and they confirmed SARS-COV2. Unfortunately she passed away this morning at the private facility," Dr Mwebesa said in a statement.

Meanwhile, of the 16 new cases confirmed from tests carried out on Saturday, 10 are alerts, 2 are contacts to previously confirmed cases while four are from truck drivers who arrived from Kenya, three via the Malaba border point and one from the Busia point of entry.

