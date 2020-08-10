Tanzania: Benard Membe, Seif Hamad Get Epic Reception in Zanzibar

9 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Zanzibar — ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidates on Sunday received a heroes reception when they arrived in Zanzibar.

Former Foreign Affairs minister Bernard Membe and ACT-Wazalendo's national chairman, Seif Shariff Hamad returned to the Isles on Sunday after taking part in the opposition party's decision-making meetings in Dar es Salaam where they were endorsed as the party's presidential candidates in the October 28, General Election.

Mr Membe is ACT-Wazalendo's Presidential candidate for the United Republic of Tanzania whereas Seif Shariff Hamad will vie for Zanzibar's Presidency.

The duo left the Dar es Salaam Port early in the morning alongside Mr Membe's running mate, Prof Omary Fakih Hamad, party leader Zitto Kabwe and Secretary General Ado Shaibu.

At the Malindi Port in Unguja, thousands of the party's members queued all the way to Darajani in a welcome gesture for their party's flag-bearers.

Two cars, decorated with party colours (white and purple), were parked at the Malindi Port.

Also Read

Tundu Lissu's bittersweet return to Dodoma

Covid-19: How Ugandans died at the hands of security agents

South Africa coronavirus deaths top 10,000 says government

NBC courts Mwanza SMEs to its cheap loan products

Mr Hamad and Mr Kabwe boarded One vehicle while Mr Membe and Prof Fakih boarded the other.

Thousands of party's cadres chanted slogans as they escorted their leaders passing through Malindi, Darajani, Mkunazini, Kisonge, Michenzani, Maisara and up to the party's Vuga offices.

Security was tight as members of the police force were busy protecting people and their properties throughout the trip from Malindi to Vuga.

On August 5, this year ACT-Wazalendo General Congress endorsed Mr Membe and Mr Hamad as presidential candidates.

Mr Membe, along with other opposition candidates, will challenge incumbent President John Magufuli who is seeking re-election to complete his last five-year term.

Mr Hamad will battle it out with the CCM candidate, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi in a vote that will see one of them succeeding outgoing President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

Campaigns for the Mainland Tanzania will kick off on August 26, one day after nomination of candidates and will be concluded on October 27, this year.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.