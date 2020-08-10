Kenya: Mary Kinuthia Helps Her Swedish Club to Big League Win With Brace and Assist

Harambee Starlets midfielder Mary Kinuthia scored two goals and set up one as IF Dalhem edged Balinge 5-1 in a Swedish Women Division Two match played on Saturday evening.

Balinge opened the scoring on six minutes but Kinuthia levelled matters on 14 minutes.

Thea Gillafors and Bella Nilsson scored to give Dalhem a comfortable 3-1 lead heading to the break.

On resumption, Kinuthia and Hilda Nygren scored a goal each to complete the rout. This was the first match of the season for Dalhem.

Kinuthia, a former Thika Queens player, joined Dalhem in 2017. She returned to Sweden recently after international air spaces were reopened in the wake of travel bans occasioned by the outbreak if the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harambee Starlets striker Elizabeth Katungwa however did not feature in the match as she is yet to get her International Clearance Certificate.

The former Kwale Queens striker joined IF Dalhem earlier this month. The club had been scouting the 2019 Female Footballer of the Year since 2018.