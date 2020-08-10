Malawi: MP Lipipa Tells DPP Officials Implicated in Looting, Corruption to Step Aside

9 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Blantyre City South Constituency MP, Noel Lipipa has told all officials implicated in the looting, plunder of public resources and corruption to step aside.

Lipipa said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stands against corruption, saying if there is a corrupt person within the ranks and file of the party, he is not a bonafide member but an impostor.

"DPP as an institution, is not corrupt, rather there are few people who were corrupt and must face the law for that," he said.

He said he remains a die-hard DPP member despite his open criticism to some party officials over looting, plunder of public resources and corruption.

Lipipa said the DPP remains strong and would bounce back into power in 2025.

The politician said the party lost the presidential election because those that surrounded the former president Peter Mutharika misled him.

"Had Mutharika taken the voices of the people seriously and acted on them, DPP could still be in power today," he said.

He cautioned DPP members against joining the Tonse alliance, saying the country needs a strong opposition.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

