Malawi: Mwenifumbo Opts for Utm and Not MCP in Tonse Alliance

Former Parliamentarian for Karonga Central Constituency, Frank Mwenifumbo has joined UTM Party of State vice-president Saulos Chilima on whose ticket he wants to contest for in the impending by-elections.

Mwenifumbo will be using UTM ideologies in his campaign for the position which he will face Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The sear fell vacant following the death of Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda of MCP.

MCP and UTM are in Tonse alliance led government.

Mwenifumbo joined UTM after resigning from Alliance for Democracy (Aford).

Welcomed by UTM publicity secretary Chidanti Malunga, Mwenifumbo said together with his group decided to join UTM because it is the only party that has great vision for Malawi.

"Some who have little knowledge in politics will say I am a political prostitute. However, a great politician will always follow the voice of his people. If my people see a great future in UTM who am I to do the negative? Apart from that, I and UTM have the same vision and love to Malawians hence the decision," said Mwenifumbo.

In his welcoming remarks, Malunga described Mwenifumbo as a good leader with vast experience in politics.

According to him, UTM is lucky to see such kind of people joining the party.

"Don't be cheated, each and every party will be boasting for receiving politicians like Mwenifumbo and his colleagues. In parliament when Mwenifumbo speaks the whole house keep quite. And as the party we are very happy for this day," said Chidanti.

Mwenifumbo has been in all parties including DPP, PP and contested on UDF ticket in 2019 presidential elections as running mate to Atupele Muluzi.

He is expected to compete with Rose Nthakomwa in the UTM primary election.