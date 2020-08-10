Malawi: Minister Mia Says Govt to Improve Transport Infrastructure

9 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Martin Chiwanda

Minister of transport and public infrastructure, Sidik Mia says the current government is geared to improving transport infrastructure which, in turn, will ensure and support the socio-economic growth of the country.

Mia made the commitment known Friday when he was touring transportation projects in Nsanje district.

The minister said no country like Malawi can develop without having proper or improved transport infrastructure hence the need by the current government to prioritize the same.

The minister revealed that the government has prioritized the railway rehabilitation as it is one of the infrastructures that can enhance economic development.

"It is the priority of this government to ensure that transportation infrastructure is improved in the country. We have already started rehabilitating the railway lines as we want to ensure that Malawians get affordable transportation services. This is the only way Malawi can develop," said Mia.

The Minister assured people in Nsanje that while waiting to connect Bangula and Makhanga through Mtayamoyo wash-away, within one and half years, Bangula - Marka and Makhanga - Limbe railway lines will be operational.

"It is the wish of this government to make sure that the challenges which the district has been facing in terms of transport network are addressed. Therefore, let me tell you that Bangula - Marka and Makhanga - Limbe railway lines will be operational within one and half years while we are working on connecting Bangula and Makhanga through Mtayamoyo wash-away as it is a big project," assured the minister.

On his part, Senior Chief Mbenje applauded government for showing total commitment towards making Nsanje district a better place to live through different infrastructural development.

He said the district in the past has been relying on railway transport as it was cheaper as compared to road transport.

"We are happy that this government has taken a wise step to ensure that Nsanje district transport infrastructure is improved. We don't take it for granted that very soon our railway lines will be operational. We are very proud of that," said Senior Chief Mbenje.

The Minister visited transportation projects in Nsanje district which include the construction of Nsanje - Marka tarmac road, Mtayamoyo wash-away, Nsanje railway station formerly known as Port Herald and railway rehabilitation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.