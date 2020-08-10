Malawi: Minister Mia Says Govt to Improve Transport Infrastructure

Minister of transport and public infrastructure, Sidik Mia says the current government is geared to improving transport infrastructure which, in turn, will ensure and support the socio-economic growth of the country.

Mia made the commitment known Friday when he was touring transportation projects in Nsanje district.

The minister said no country like Malawi can develop without having proper or improved transport infrastructure hence the need by the current government to prioritize the same.

The minister revealed that the government has prioritized the railway rehabilitation as it is one of the infrastructures that can enhance economic development.

"It is the priority of this government to ensure that transportation infrastructure is improved in the country. We have already started rehabilitating the railway lines as we want to ensure that Malawians get affordable transportation services. This is the only way Malawi can develop," said Mia.

The Minister assured people in Nsanje that while waiting to connect Bangula and Makhanga through Mtayamoyo wash-away, within one and half years, Bangula - Marka and Makhanga - Limbe railway lines will be operational.

"It is the wish of this government to make sure that the challenges which the district has been facing in terms of transport network are addressed. Therefore, let me tell you that Bangula - Marka and Makhanga - Limbe railway lines will be operational within one and half years while we are working on connecting Bangula and Makhanga through Mtayamoyo wash-away as it is a big project," assured the minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Senior Chief Mbenje applauded government for showing total commitment towards making Nsanje district a better place to live through different infrastructural development.

He said the district in the past has been relying on railway transport as it was cheaper as compared to road transport.

"We are happy that this government has taken a wise step to ensure that Nsanje district transport infrastructure is improved. We don't take it for granted that very soon our railway lines will be operational. We are very proud of that," said Senior Chief Mbenje.

The Minister visited transportation projects in Nsanje district which include the construction of Nsanje - Marka tarmac road, Mtayamoyo wash-away, Nsanje railway station formerly known as Port Herald and railway rehabilitation.