Ethiopia: Prime Minister Wins Sports Award

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded with the highest African sport recognition by Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca).

According to a statement from Anoca seen by Nation Sport, the award is given to the Head of States and sovereign characters.

He has been recognised for his exemplary commitment in support of Ethiopian sports and services to the Olympics movement.

"Anoca extends its greatest considerations and utmost respect to the Ethiopian Olympic Family.

We acknowledge receipt of your nomination letter addressed to Anoca president dated July 30, 2020 under reference E.O.C279/12 recommending His Excellency Dr Abiy Ahmed, The Prime Minister of Federal Democratic of Ethiopia for the Anoca Order of Merit in recognition of his exemplary commitment in support Ethiopian Sports and service to the Olympic Movement," read the letter.

The association is waiting for the Prime Minister to give a convenient date and venue for official presentation of the award.

Anoca in July rewarded six Kenyan athletes as part of their preparations for the Olympics Games at a ceremony held at the Kericho County headquarters.

The funds will help the athletes during their preparations for next year's Olympics Games in Tokyo.

Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, Commonwealth 10,000m bronze medalist Rodgers Kwemoi, Emily Cherotich and World 800m bronze medalist Ferguson Rotich are some of the athletes who benefited from the scholarship.

The 3,000m steeplechase world champion Conseslus Kipruto and World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot also got the scholarships.

The athletes were categorised as the top in Africa in their respective categories and the funds will further help them qualify and participate in the most prestigious event.

Each athlete will be getting Sh400,000 for four months and this will go on until next year when they will travel for the games.