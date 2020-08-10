Kenya: Mixed Fortunes for Kenyan Players in Europe

9 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo played the entire match as Cercle Brugge opened their league campaign on a sour note after losing by a solitary goal to Standard Liege in a Belgian top-tier match at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege on Saturday evening.

After a goalless first half, 23-year old Belgian midfielder Samuel Bastien scored the all-important goal 10 minutes after the restart.

Omolo recently extended his contract at the club for a further year and is considered as one of the important squad players for the team that is on a rebuilding path.

Up next for Brugge is a home game against Antwerp next Sunday.

In Sweden, former Mathare United forward Eric Johana played for over 90 minutes as Jonkopings Sodra beat Umea FC 1-0 in a second-tier match at the Parksvallen Stadium on Saturday evening.

Johana was replaced by Ghanaian midfielder Enock Kwakwa in the 93rd minute. Sodra is fourth on the log with 19 points from 11 matches and will face Dalkurd on Wednesday evening.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.