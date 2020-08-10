Kenya: Mixed Fortunes for Kenyan Players in Europe

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo played the entire match as Cercle Brugge opened their league campaign on a sour note after losing by a solitary goal to Standard Liege in a Belgian top-tier match at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege on Saturday evening.

After a goalless first half, 23-year old Belgian midfielder Samuel Bastien scored the all-important goal 10 minutes after the restart.

Omolo recently extended his contract at the club for a further year and is considered as one of the important squad players for the team that is on a rebuilding path.

Up next for Brugge is a home game against Antwerp next Sunday.

In Sweden, former Mathare United forward Eric Johana played for over 90 minutes as Jonkopings Sodra beat Umea FC 1-0 in a second-tier match at the Parksvallen Stadium on Saturday evening.

Johana was replaced by Ghanaian midfielder Enock Kwakwa in the 93rd minute. Sodra is fourth on the log with 19 points from 11 matches and will face Dalkurd on Wednesday evening.