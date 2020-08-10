Kenya: Salim Babu Speaks on New Role at Wazito

New Wazito assistant tactician Salim Babu says his decision to leave Western Stima was not informed by monetary gain, but the urge to encounter new challenges in his coaching career.

Babu was on Saturday appointed to the position on a one-year contract after the one he had with the Powermen ended on July 4.

He will work together with coach Fred Ambani, who was also confirmed to the position the same day by Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru. Ambani held the position on an interim basis after the exit of Stewart Hall in June.

Babu's departure comes a few weeks after Kenya Power Company ended its 15 years sponsorship to Western Stima. KPLC also did the same to Coast Stima and Nairobi Stima which participate in the National Super League, citing negative effects on its business by the coronavirus pandemic.

"My contract ended with Stima and I had to look for a new team because we had no engagement with the club management to renew it. I have come to Wazito to seek new challenges and not for the monetary aspect. I will work with Ambani to ensure Wazito becomes a great team and achieves a lot in wining trophies," Babu told Nation Sport.

The former Sony Sugar coach also thanked Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita, technical bench and all players who made his work easier at the Kisumu based club during his over one-year stay.

"Western Stima is a much improved team compared to when I took over last year. We have produced great players like Benson Omala, Fidel Origa, Samuel Njau, Sydney Otieno among others. I'm sure the team would have finished among the top five if the league wouldn't have been halted," he added.

Babu replaced Paul Ogai as Western Stima coach in April last year from National Super League side Migori Youth.

He began his coaching career at Sony Sugar where he started out as an assistant coach after hanging his boots. He was later elevated to the position of head coach.

This season he led Stima to seventh position in the Kenyan Premier League table before the season was suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

He also won two Kenyan Premier League coach of the month awards.