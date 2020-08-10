Kenya: Civil Rights Group Calls for FKF Probe

The Civil Society Reference Group (CSRG) has expressed concerns over what it says is the lack of transparency and accountability at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Further, the CSRG's Presiding Convener, Suba Churchill has urged the relevant investigative bodies to institute an investigation to allegations of financial impropriety to ascertain their veracity.

He spoke on Sunday at a press briefing at Ufungamano House in Nairobi, adding that the Group has been forced to address these concerns following a petition by football stakeholders including sports journalist Milton Nyakundi.

"As a standard-setting and enforcing organisation, the CSRG is perturbed by the leadership wrangles, turbulence and long-running instability that continue to characterise FKF, long after it succeeded its forerunners Football Kenya Limited (FKL), Kenya Football Federation (KFF) and Kenya Football Association (KFA) among others," explained Churchill.

"The most concerning is what seems to be a well-planned coordinated and protected criminal enterprise complete with what seems to be illicit financial flows being executed with impunity at FKF even as concerned authorities seem to turn a blind eye"

The move by CSRG comes on the week the football body is set to release guidelines and possible dates for its grassroots and national polls.