Kenya: Mass Exodus Looms at KPL Club

Just days after losing coach Salim Babu to money bags Wazito, a mass exodus of players is looming at the Kenyan Premier League side Western Stima due to dire financial constraints.

Two months ago, the team lost its sponsorship from Kenya Power Company.

KPLC terminated the sponsorship in June citing the effects of the deadly coronavirus pandemic on its business.

A member of the technical bench who didn't want to be quoted, confirmed to Nation Sport that the contracts of 20 players ended in June and only five players are currently under contracts.

The Kisumu-based club always sign players on one-year contracts and as the transfer window opens on Monday, the club has no money to sign players.

"The club is undergoing a tough financial situation and cannot sign other players or tie the current ones to longer contracts. Some of our dependable players have left while others have told me they won't be back. Only five players currently have their contracts running out of 25 players in the team," said the source.

Some of the dependable players who have left are teen sensation Benson Omala, who has signed for reigning champions Gor Mahia and Fidel Origa, who recently headed to Wazito on a three-year contract.

Goalkeeper Samuel Njau, defenders Kelvin Wasonga and Sydney Ochieng have been linked with moves to Gor Mahia, while Maurice Ojwang, who played for K'Ogalo before returning to Western Stima, is also on his way out after his contract ended.

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita acknowledged that a number of his players are on their way out and revealed that he has sent proposals to a number of companies as he looks for a new sponsor.

"I can't cling to a player or a coach in case they want to move to another team. I wish those who are leaving the best in their careers. What is important now is looking for a new sponsor to complement the one from the league," said Jobita.

The veteran official also disclosed that he is in no hurry to look for a new coach, but would choose one from Nyanza before the league kicks off.

"This region (Nyanza) has good coaches and talented players. I will not go far in seeking Babu's replacement. I started this team years ago with young talented players from this region and would still do so even if the current financial condition makes others leave," he added.

A much improved Western Stima stands seventh on the KPL log on 36 points after 23 rounds of matches.

The season was prematurely halted on March 16 after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country on March 13.