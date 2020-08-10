Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 23,000 as Total Cases Exceed One Million

WHO calls for equitable access to future COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.

As of August 10, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 1,048,285.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 23,280 and recoveries 733,172.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 559,859, with deaths numbering 10,408. The next most most-affected countries are Egypt (95,492), Nigeria (46,577), Ghana (41,003), and Algeria (35,160).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

