Nigeria: Experts to Reflect On New Governance Models in Nigeria's Oil Sector

10 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

A high-level reflection webinar on new governance models in the downstream sector of Nigeria's oil and gas industry is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, August 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring the velvet rank of the nation's economic and energy policy experts.

The panel of discussants is led by Doyin Salami, Chairman of Nigeria's Economic Advisory Council and former member of the Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee. He will be joined by Wilson Opuwei, chief executive of Dateline Energy Services Limited, a member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN) and the Association of Private Refinery Owners of Nigeria (APRON).

Oluwatoyin Aina, Group Head, Energy and International Oil Trading at First Bank of Nigeria Limited is billed to give an overview and review the findings and recommendations of a new research report on promoting transparency and new governance models in Nigeria's downstream oil sector.

Kole Shettima, the Africa Regional Director of MacArthur Foundation will give the keynote address while Tobi Oluwatola, a public policy expert and World Bank Consultant, will moderate the event. The event is sponsored by the PTCIJ - a journalism innovation and development initiative in West Africa with headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

