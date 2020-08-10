Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Monday to Wednesday's Weather Across Nigeria

9 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorm and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies over northern region on Monday morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi.

According to the agency, there are prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Borno and Yobe during the afternoon and evening period.

"The central region should be mainly cloudy with prospect of rains over Plateau and Nasarawa in the afternoon and evening period.

"The southern states are expected to be cloudy during the morning hours.

"Afternoon and evening period hold prospects of light rains over some parts of Ogun, Ondo, Abia, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Eket," it said.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Adamawa and Gombe on Tuesday leaving other parts of the north cloudy.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Bauchi, Sokoto and Jigawa during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Cloudy skies are expected over central region with chances of rains over parts of Abuja and Niger in the morning hours.

"Moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Jos, Nasarawa and Benue during the afternoon and evening hours.

"The Inland and coast of the south should experience cloudiness in the morning. Light to moderate rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Abia and Imo states during the afternoon and evening hours," it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies on Wednesday to prevail over the northern region in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba in the afternoon and evening hours.

"It is expected to be cloudy over the north central cities in the morning, while moderate rains are anticipated over the high grounds during the afternoon and evening hours.

"The Inland and coastal cities of the south should experience cloudiness in the morning hours. Light rains are expected over the region during the afternoon and evening periods," it said.

