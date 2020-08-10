Sudan: UN Mission Meet Sudan Attorney General

Khartoum — On Thursday, Attorney General, Tajelsir El Hibir, met the advance team of the new UN mission at the Public Prosecution Office in Khartoum.

The Attorney General met with former UN Ambassador and National Coordinator for the National Committee for the UN Mission, Omar Al-Sheikh, accompanied by the advance delegation of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

According to El Hibir, they discussed many issues concerning the Public Prosecution with regard to the rule of law, justice, human rights, and the support of the UN Mission to the Public Prosecution.

He pointed out that mission can provide assistance concerning scaling up the efficiency and training of prosecutors.

Background

On August 4, a planning team of the UNITAMS arrived in Khartoum to prepare options at the technical level for the deployment phase of the mission's unit on the ground.

The head of the planning team, Stephen McCoyer, said that the planning team is visiting the country for a short time to consult with the Sudanese government and the executive committee to assess how the mission would execute its mandate.

He indicated that although the mission was established according to the United Nations Security Council resolution 2524 of June 3, 2020, Civid-19 precautions dictated that the planning for this entire period was made online.