Liberia: Girls for Change Liberia Launches 'Safe Schools for Children' Campaign

7 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — As the government of Liberia gears up to reopen schools across the country following months of COVID-19 disruption, the Girls for Change Organization (GFC) has launched a campaign to up the ante for a safer and healthier school environment especially for children and those scheduled to sit the West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Executive Director, Ora Barclay Keller said. "The campaign dubbed as 'Safer Schools' will engage government, school administrators and partners in the educational sector to ensure schools across the country are in straight adherence to the National Health Protocols and mostly especially internationally accepted health and safety standards and practices".

Madam Barclay Keller further revealed that the project, which is sponsored by OXFAM, will last for two months, and is expected to raise the needed awareness by engaging government and school administrators specifically in Margibi and Montserrado Counties.

The awareness will focus on promoting safe school environments, she said.

"We call on the relevant agencies and Government Ministries to provide strong supervision to various school campuses to ensure health protocols are observed. And both the government and school administrators have the responsibility to make sure schools reopen and safe for all kids."

The project will leverage the use of various media platforms including social media, zoom, and radio talk shows to raise the awareness, GFC Executive Director said.

The project will be implemented through the Organization's Gender Justice Clubs already established in those counties and will similarly engage communities for their support.

According to the UNESCO, the global COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented levels of disruption to education, impacting over 90%of the world's student population: 1.54 billion children, including 743 million girls.

And to reverse this, Girls for Change is urging government, education stakeholders, parents, students and the entire country to work together for the return of all kids to school and a special emphasis must be placed on girls children too.

Post Views: 8

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.