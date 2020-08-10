Liberian Association of Canada Receives U.S.$96.846.50 From the Government of Canada for Community Emergency Support

7 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Hamilton, Ontario — The Liberian Association of Canada has been awarded emergency funding of US$S9,846.50 from the Government of Canada's Emergency Community Support Fund led by Employment and Social Development Canada. The Canadian Red Cross Society ("CRCS") is facilitating such grants available to non-profits across Canada to support their direct service delivery for those who are most vulnerable to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19. With this funding, the association will mobilize volunteers to reach out to 121 vulnerable Liberian families within Toronto and surrounding areas to support issues with food security and address isolation due to COVID-19.

The association will use this funding over the next four months to help address the impacts of COVID-19 felt by vulnerable Liberian families and individuals who are dealing with severe issues of food security and mental wellbeing. "In our community, the impact of COVID -19 goes beyond the rate of infection, it is the severity of long-standing issues of poverty, inequities and socio-economic marginalization. That is why we must work with partners like the Red Cross and the Canadian Government to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the Liberian community access essential support that is needed to minimize the impact of the pandemic because their lives and the lives of their children depend on it.

This funding is in addition to $81,000 already secured by the association to support Liberians in the Province of Quebec. This effort is part of our nationwide strategy to support as many vulnerable Liberian families as possible across Canada," according to Leo Nupolu Johnson, president of the Liberian Association of Canada.

The Emergency Community Support Fund is administered by the Canadian Red Cross Society ("CRCS") on behalf of the Canadian Government. As part of the Canadian Government's COVID 19 emergency relief measures, the Fund is designed to support direct service delivery to those who are most vulnerable to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 in Canada.

