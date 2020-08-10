Liberia: Japanese Government Donates U.S.$3.3 Million Worth of Food, Medical Equipment to Liberia

Monrovia — The Governments of Japan and Liberia have signed two Exchanges of Notes on Japanese Grant Assistances of total 350,000,000 Japanese Yen, which is approximately US$3.3 million.

The Exchanges of Notes were signed by His Excellency, Mr. HimenoTsutomu, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Liberia and Liberia's Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Geneviene A. Kennedy in Accra, Ghana.

According to a press release from the Japanese Embassy, the signing of the notes took place on August 6.

During the signing ceremony in Accra, Ambassador Himeno said, "These grant assistances are the showcase of the strong Japan-Liberia friendship and partnership."

The Japanese Ambassador continued: "It is the wish of the people and the Government of Japan that this assistance will make valuable contribution to complementing the efforts of the people and the Government of Liberia in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and chronic food insecurity."

The grant assistance from Tokyo includes the supply of medical equipment through the economic and social development program to help Liberia respond to global challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance from the Japan government will also see the provision of high standard medical equipment to health facilities in Liberia.

In addition to the grant to Liberia, the Japanese government will also donate several medical equipment worth about US$950,000.

The equipment includes two portable ultrasound scanners to the JFK Hospital, two electrocardiogram, two blood gas analyzer, 10 syringe pumps, one centrifuge, ten laryngoscopes, ten suction units, and ten medical Oxygen Cylinder(1400litter).

The equipment also includes 10 blood pressure manometers, 10 stethoscopes, one ultora low temperatures, one autoclave, two ultrasonic cleaners, two oxygen generators, 10 portable water purifier, five hospital beds and ICU bed, 10 folding stretchers, eight incubators, 10 disposal disinfectant, 10 IV stands, 10 stretcher, and two thermography.

In addition to the grant assistance, the Japanese government is also implementing projects to support the health sector of Liberia through the provision of medical equipment for infectious disease, technical assistance and strengthening capacities through UNICEF.

Meanwhile, the Asian nation is also initiating a food assistance program to alleviate the country's food shortages "from the viewpoint of human security". The Japanese government will provide grant aid to procure rice.

This is the seventh round of food assistance since 2008 when the first food assistance was signed between two governments. That support to Liberia amounted to US$2.35 million.