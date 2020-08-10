Nigeria: Insurgency - Equip Police Well to Assist Military, North East Governors Tell Govt

Governors of the six states of Northeast region have called on the federal government to address manpower deficit in the Nigerian Army by allowing the police to carry high calibre weapons like the soldiers in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

The governors who commended the efforts of the military so far in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists urged the armed forces to intensify effort to secure hard-to-reach areas in the region and ensure safe access to farmlands.

Speaking yesterday at the just concluded 2nd meeting of the Northeast Governors' Forum in Maiduguri, the Governors also urged the federal government to deploy state -of the -art military hardware to the Northeast region for a holistic approach to the Boko Haram war.

The governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states had on Saturday met in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where they examined the challenges facing the sub-region after which they issued a communique.

The Communique reads:" The Forum commends the effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria in fighting the insurgency. However, the Armed Forces should intensify effort to secure hard-to-reach areas in the region and ensure safe access to farmlands.

"The Forum called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure the deployment of state of the art military hardware to the region.

"The Forum recommends that the manpower deficit in the Nigerian Armed Forces should be bridged by allowing the Police to carry state of the art weapons where necessary and be provided with strategic equipment like high-velocity tear gas, trackers and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC).

"The Forum calls on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure that attention is given to recharging the Lake Chad from National water bodies and strengthen the river basins in the sub-region.

"The Forum pledges to work together to foster regional integration, growth and development, especially in exploitation of its oil and gas potentials, mineral resources, agriculture and industrialization.

"The Forum called on the Federal Government to revoke selected roads contracts awarded by Federal Ministry of Works for years without progress and re-award same to more competent contractors and fund to ensure timely execution.

"The Forum urged the Federal Government to ensure local content in the

execution of the Mambila Hydroelectric power project and other

programmes of the North East Development Commission to ensure synergy

with state governments.

"The Forum supported the management and Board of the North East

Development Commission and agreed to work together in producing a

comprehensive strategic Master Plan for the region that will ensure

sustainable development.

"The Forum affirmed its commitment to support the Federal Government

agenda of transforming the Almajiri system to strengthen both Islamic

and western education as well as stop street begging and prevalence of

out of school children in the region as agreed by the Northern

Governors.

"The Forum also nominated Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as Chairman

of the Forum for two years and the Headquarters of the Forum will be

located in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.