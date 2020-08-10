Gambia: Court Sentences 11 Residents of Tawto for Staging Musical Show

The Public Relation Officer of The Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has on Friday 7th August 2020 informed this medium that eleven out of the twelve people who were arrested in Tawto for staging a music show have been sentenced to a fine of D1000 each by the Brikama Magistrate's Court.

This was in line with the violation of the Public Health Dangerous and Infectious Disease Protection Regulation 2020.The Regulation has prohibited public gathering for events such as naming ceremonies, weddings, funerals and other social events.

The Public Health Dangerous and Infectious Disease Protection Regulation 2020 has indicated that a person who violates this Order commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of One Thousand Dalasi.

PRO Njie said hearings continue in the matter as one of the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Readers could recall that the Police Anti-Crime Unit patrol team recently arrested twelve (12) people in Tawto, West Coast Region for staging a musical show.

Among the arrested individuals were the organizers of the program and the DJ.

The Police continue to advise the public especially event organizers to adhere to the Public Health Dangerous and Infectious Disease Protection Regulation 2020.

