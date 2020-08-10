Gambia: Court Sentences 11 Residents of Tawto for Staging Musical Show

7 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Public Relation Officer of The Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has on Friday 7th August 2020 informed this medium that eleven out of the twelve people who were arrested in Tawto for staging a music show have been sentenced to a fine of D1000 each by the Brikama Magistrate's Court.

This was in line with the violation of the Public Health Dangerous and Infectious Disease Protection Regulation 2020.The Regulation has prohibited public gathering for events such as naming ceremonies, weddings, funerals and other social events.

The Public Health Dangerous and Infectious Disease Protection Regulation 2020 has indicated that a person who violates this Order commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of One Thousand Dalasi.

PRO Njie said hearings continue in the matter as one of the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Readers could recall that the Police Anti-Crime Unit patrol team recently arrested twelve (12) people in Tawto, West Coast Region for staging a musical show.

Among the arrested individuals were the organizers of the program and the DJ.

The Police continue to advise the public especially event organizers to adhere to the Public Health Dangerous and Infectious Disease Protection Regulation 2020.

Public gatherings for events such as naming ceremonies, weddings, funerals and other social events are prohibited by the government.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.