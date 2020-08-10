Gambia: Police Arrest Several People for Violating Curfew Restrictions

Personnel of the Gambia Police Force have Thursday arrested several people in Serrrekunda and its vicinity for violating the curfew ordered by the Government.

The Gambia Government on Wednesday night declared curfew throughout the country. A person who goes against the curfew restrictions is liable to a fine of five thousand dalasis (D5000).

Our reporter was moving around town monitoring the situation and he was in one of the Police vehicles.

It was observed that all those arrested were men except one who was a lady. Six were dropped at Serrekunda Police Station, two were dropped at Wellingara Station, two were dropped at Old Yundum and five were dropped at the Kairaba Police Station. Some taxis were also arrested and taken to the Mobile Police.

The Police public relations officer, Superintendent Lamin Njie told Foroyaa he will get the total number of people arrested on Thursday. Foroyaa will provide you with detailed information on the arrests and subsequent prosecution of the arrestees. We will monitor the curfew from day one to the last day.