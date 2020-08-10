Sudan: Federal Delegation Headed By Tawer Arrives in Halfa-Al-Gadida

7 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Halfa-Al-Gadida — The Federal delegation of the transitional government headed by the Member of the Sovereign Council arrived, in Halfa-Al-Gadida, Friday.

The delegation include the Prime Minister's Advisor for Peace Affairs, Prof. Guma Kunda, the Representative of the Interior Ministry, General-Police, Al-Sadig Ali Ibrahim and the Representative of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), Wajdi Salih.

The delegation was received by the Deputy Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Arbab Mohammed Al-Fadl and the Director General of the Ministry of Education.

Following the arrival of the delegation, Prof. Tawer held a closed-door meeting with the Security Committee in the presence of the federal delegation.

The convoy of the SC Member , earlier made traffic accident on the way to Halfa-Al-Gadida, bu nobody was hurt.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.