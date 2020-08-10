Sudan: Federal Delegation Headed By Tawer Arrives in Halfa-Al-Gadida

Halfa-Al-Gadida — The Federal delegation of the transitional government headed by the Member of the Sovereign Council arrived, in Halfa-Al-Gadida, Friday.

The delegation include the Prime Minister's Advisor for Peace Affairs, Prof. Guma Kunda, the Representative of the Interior Ministry, General-Police, Al-Sadig Ali Ibrahim and the Representative of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), Wajdi Salih.

The delegation was received by the Deputy Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Arbab Mohammed Al-Fadl and the Director General of the Ministry of Education.

Following the arrival of the delegation, Prof. Tawer held a closed-door meeting with the Security Committee in the presence of the federal delegation.

The convoy of the SC Member , earlier made traffic accident on the way to Halfa-Al-Gadida, bu nobody was hurt.