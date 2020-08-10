Sudan: Prof. Tawer Convoy Makes Traffic Accident ,but Nobody Hurt

7 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gadaref — The convoy of the Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer and the federal delegation heading to Halfa, Al-Gaida witnessed collision accident in Gedaref, but no one was hurt and everyone was fine, according to the SUNA correspondent accompanying the delegation.

SUNA outlined that the traffic accident took place when two of the delegation's cars collided with another on the road.

The collided vehicles were carrying the representative of the Ministry of Interior, General.Oplice, Al-Sadig Ali Ibrahim, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Peace, Gumaa Kunda and the representative of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change., Wajdi Saleh.

