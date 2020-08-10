Kenya: Otula Pleads With CS Amina to Restart Sports

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) chairman Paul Otula has implored the government to allow the resumption of sports activities in the country.

He spoke on Saturday, on the sidelines of an event where management consultant and sports enthusiast Eluid Owalo hosted the national men (Morans) and women (Lioness) teams for luncheon at a Nairobi hotel.

Owalo, a renowned football fan and formerly a basketball player attached to Kenya University's Pirates and Barclays Bank teams, also promised to mobilize support from stakeholders to enable the men's team to prepare adequately in its bid to secure historic qualification to the World Basketball Championship.

"History is awash with examples of mismanagement of sport. But the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has exhibited good governance and that is reflected in the recent impressive results. I urge the corporates to support the team's bid to qualify for the world basketball championship. I am also willing to help on that front."

Otula explained that the players had been affected by the lack of action since the government ordered the closure of all public sports facilities in March.

"We would wish to request the government to borrow a leaf from those countries that have already opened up sports. The players that have been tested and found to be (Covid-19) negative need to be given an opportunity to play. These players went to school and have certificates but they choose sports. It is the only avenue they can earn a living from," explained Otula.

Nevertheless, Otula added that the players were trying to find a way of preparing for the 2021 Afrobasket Championship with contests against Mozambique, Senegal, and Angola lined up.

"We have to thank Owalo for this gesture because he has managed to bring us together as a family for the first time in many months. Our players are training in isolation and we have been studying our opponents. Our prayer is that we will be allowed to travel and compete at this event."

Among those in attendance were Morans coach Cliff Owuor, plus captains Eric Mutoro and Hilda Luvanda.

Owalo also offered the men and women's team a Sh350,000 allowance.

Owalo recently also hosted Kenyan Premier League sides AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia to a similar event.