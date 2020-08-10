Malawi: Columnist, Medical Doctor Joram Nyirongo Steps On the Music Scene With Vigor - Set to Revive Folk Music

Joram Nyirongo has come into the limelight with his EP called Tamuuze which he reports writing and recording in one week.

"This EP is a free gift from me to Malawians during this trying season. It's a celebration of true love. The EP depicts the reality that love is not always rosy. It gets tough at times. But when all is said and done, true love is a beautiful thing," Joram said over the phone.

Joram Nyirongo lives in Lilongwe where he works as a Medical Doctor.

"I hope Malawians welcome the music and share it for free. I have more projects lined up. For more, people can follow my facebook page *Joram Official*". He said.

Joram Nyirongo begun his music career in his early years while in primary school. He says he made his first 3 stringed guitar from bicycle breaks and an old gallon. And then he bought his first acoustic guitar while at College of Medicine.

"There is a musical energy that drives one on. For me, I love our folk elements. And I fuse those sounds with rich modern sounds to create an exotic sound that should outlive us all,"Joram said.

He released his first album in 2012 called Some Serious Decisions which sold out on campus. The popular tune in those days was called "I Can Fly".

The song took a soft pop genre and it was written to inspire his fans, friends and neighbors to dream and dream big.

Two years later, Joram Nyirongo begun playing acoustic music with Patience Namadingo, The Mapulani Hitmaker. They went around Malawi playing as a duo on live sets in all the regions in the country.

"Its great to play with others who also connect to this spiritual energy. Music is spiritual" Joram said.

He has also played with Edgar and Davis and Giddes Chalamanda. He has toured with them as an opening act around Malawi. He has also played "Vimbuza" Jazz with his long time friend Sam Shaba, a great folk artist. He has also featured a great hip hop artist KBG in a song called Palibenso.

He releases his EP (Extended Play) today on 7th August 2020 at 7PM. The music will be up for free download. You can find his music by following his page on facebook which is called Joram Official. You can find his old music on malawimusic.com. The EP has four songs, Tamuuze, Mmakufira, Pepa and This is Love.

Joram is also a columnist for The Sunday Times where he writes under Mufupika's Calabash.