Western Sahara: Covid-19 - Humanitarian Aid for Saharawi People

Algiers — A military aircraft, loaded with humanitarian aid for the Sahrawi people, took off Saturday from the Boufarik airbase to the deployment airbase in Tindouf, indicated the Algerian Ministry of National Defence in a statement.

"As part of the ongoing of solidarity actions between Algeria and brotherly and friendly countries, particularly in the shadow of the current health situation, namely the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in execution of the instructions of the President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, a military aircraft, loaded with a cargo of humanitarian aid to the Sahrawi people, took off Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, from the air base of Boufarik to the air base of deployment in Tindouf," the same source said.

This humanitarian aid, consisting of "31 tonnes of food and medical equipment, provided by the Algerian Red Crescent and the Central Directorate of Military Health Services of the Ministry of National Defense, is an opportunity through which Algeria reiterates its determination to consolidate the bonds of fraternity and friendship between the two brotherly peoples, and reaffirm the permanent readiness of the National People's Army to contribute effectively to these humanitarian actions."