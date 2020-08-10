Western Sahara: Covid-19 - Four New Confirmed Cases Reported

Shaheed Al Hafed (Refugee Camps) — Four (04) new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections have been reported in the Sahrawi refugee camps, bringing the total number since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14 confirmed cases, announced Saturday Spokesperson of the National Committee for Prevention against Coronavirus, Dr. Mohamed-Salem Al-Sheikh.

He called on all citizens to follow the preventive measures, especially wearing masks, social distancing, as well as avoiding gatherings and visiting patients.