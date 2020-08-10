Western Sahara: Covid-19 - Four New Confirmed Cases Reported

9 August 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al Hafed (Refugee Camps) — Four (04) new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections have been reported in the Sahrawi refugee camps, bringing the total number since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14 confirmed cases, announced Saturday Spokesperson of the National Committee for Prevention against Coronavirus, Dr. Mohamed-Salem Al-Sheikh.

In a statement to the national media, the spokesperson of the National Committee for Prevention against Coronavirus confirmed recording 04 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14 confirmed cases, including 05 recoveries and 02 deaths.

He called on all citizens to follow the preventive measures, especially wearing masks, social distancing, as well as avoiding gatherings and visiting patients.

Read the original article on SPS.

