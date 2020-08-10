Western Sahara Is a Non-Self-Governing Territory, Says EU

2 August 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Brussels — High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, reaffirmed that the EU "considers Western Sahara as a Non-Self-Governing Territory, whose final status will be determined by the outcome of the ongoing UN process."

In a new written reply to a question addressed to him by Polish MEP Janina Ochojska, Borrell recently stated that "the EU position on Western Sahara (occupied by Morocco since 1975) is fully aligned with UN Security Council resolutions".

To this end, Borrell stressed that "the EU considers Western Sahara as a Non-Self-Governing Territory, whose final status will be determined by the outcome of the ongoing UN process," while reaffirming the EU's support for the UN process.

In addition to this response, the EU's principled position on the Saharawi conflict has recently been expressed on numerous occasions (on 3, 7 and 13 July 2020) in written answers to parliamentary questions addressed by MEPs from all political groups to the head of European diplomacy on the occupation of Western Sahara and the illegal exploitation of its natural resources, as well as the recurrent human rights violations and the torture practised on a large scale against Saharawi political prisoners in Moroccan prisons.

