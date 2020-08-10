Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Directs Minister for Education to Engage Ges On Wassce Ban for Expelled Students

9 August 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Minister for Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to engage the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider its decision to ban some fourteen (14) dismissed final year senior high school students from taking the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Even though the acts of indiscipline undertaken by these students are intolerable, acts which have led to their subsequent dismissal from school, President AkufoAddo is of the firm view that dismissal alone is enough punishment, and will serve as enough deterrent against future acts of indiscipline.

The President believes that everyone deserves a second chance in life, and is, thus, hopeful that the students will be allowed by the GES to take their final examinations as scheduled. Indeed, all other punishment imposed by the relevant authorities should remain in place.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Office of the President

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.