Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Directs Minister for Education to Engage Ges On Wassce Ban for Expelled Students

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Minister for Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to engage the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider its decision to ban some fourteen (14) dismissed final year senior high school students from taking the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Even though the acts of indiscipline undertaken by these students are intolerable, acts which have led to their subsequent dismissal from school, President AkufoAddo is of the firm view that dismissal alone is enough punishment, and will serve as enough deterrent against future acts of indiscipline.

The President believes that everyone deserves a second chance in life, and is, thus, hopeful that the students will be allowed by the GES to take their final examinations as scheduled. Indeed, all other punishment imposed by the relevant authorities should remain in place.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Office of the President