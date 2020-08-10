South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates Motorcycle Racer Brad Binder On MotoGP Win

9 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated motorcycle racer Brad Binder on flying the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class today, Sunday 09 August 2020.

Brad Binder, who previously raced in the Moto2 class, recorded the first MotoGP premier class win by a South African after starting in seventh place on the grid at the Masaryk circuit in the Czech Republic.

President Ramaphosa said: "Brad Binder made all South Africans proud today with his historic victory. We share in his elation and look forward to his long and successful career at the top of his sport.

"Coming as it did on Women's Day, which brings us together as a nation, Brad's victory in the Czech Grand Prix provides us with inspiration, hope and pride and lifts our spirits at a time we need this."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.