South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates Motorcycle Racer Brad Binder On MotoGP Win

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated motorcycle racer Brad Binder on flying the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class today, Sunday 09 August 2020.

Brad Binder, who previously raced in the Moto2 class, recorded the first MotoGP premier class win by a South African after starting in seventh place on the grid at the Masaryk circuit in the Czech Republic.

President Ramaphosa said: "Brad Binder made all South Africans proud today with his historic victory. We share in his elation and look forward to his long and successful career at the top of his sport.

"Coming as it did on Women's Day, which brings us together as a nation, Brad's victory in the Czech Grand Prix provides us with inspiration, hope and pride and lifts our spirits at a time we need this."