Liberia: Pres. Weah Leads Mourners in Paying Tribute to Late Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood As She Lays to Rest Today

8 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The remains of Representative Pelham Youngblood (District #9, Montserrado County) is expected to be laid to rest today, Saturday in Monrovia following a funeral service at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Paynesville.

Representative Youngblood, a staunch member of the ruling Coalition for democratic Change died last month in Accra, Ghana after a protracted illness month.

Her funeral activities, which began with a 'Book of Condolence' and the display of the coffin bearing the remains at several areas including her party's headquarters, the Capitol and the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Monrovia.

On Friday, her body lay in state at the Capitol with President George Weah leading mourners in paying tribute to her.

The solemn ceremony began with a procession from the St. Moses Funeral Parlor in in Gardnersville to the capitol.

President Weah said eulogizing the late party faithful, Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood was one of the 'saddest and painful tasks he has undertaken since he became President.

The late Rep. Youngblood, he lamented, was not only a friend and a loyal partism but a daughter figure to him.

He added that as Chairperson of the House Committee on Executive, the late lawmaker was an articulate and reliable liaison officer between the House and theEexecutive.

Also speaking, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor said Representative Youngblood's demise was a great loss not only to women in Liberia but across Africa and the world.

Rep. Acarous M. Gray, the acting Chairman of the Committee on Executive, on behalf of the House of Representatives said Rep. Youngblood demise left colleagues heartbroken.

Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie added that the fallen colleague "played her role and left a legacy that have gone down in history."

He said the 54th Legislature has sustained several punches from the cruel hands of death.

Rep. Pelham's death brings to total the members of the 54th legislature who have died to five, including Senators Geraldine Doe Sherriff (protracted illness, Montserrado County) and Edward B. Dagoseh, (protracted illness, Grand Cape Mounty County); Representatives Adolph Lawrence ( accident, District #25, Montserrado County), Jay Nagbe Sloh (Sinoe County) and Rep. Youngblood (District #9, Montserrado County).

