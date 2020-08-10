Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Records 39 New Recoveries

8 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Friday, August 07, reported 39 new Covid-19 recoveries, rising the tally of recovered cases to 1,297.

On the same day, the country confirmed 17 new cases of this pandemic after three consecutive days of single-digit infections.

Of the new cases, according to the Ministry of Health, 12 were detected in Rubavu District among returning residents who were isolated on arrival.

Also, four Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Kigali and another case in Rulindo District.

The results were obtained from 2,902 sample tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

So far, the country has conducted a total of 289,153 Covid-19 sample tests since mid-March, from which 2,128 Covid-19 cases have been found.

Also, five people so far succumbed to the pandemic in the country.

