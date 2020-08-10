Kenya: Sofapaka Striker Retires at Just 32

Sofapaka FC striker Ronald Okoth has parted ways with the club and effectively retired from the game at just the age of 32.

"I would like to take this opportunity to announce that we have mutually parted ways with Sofapaka FC at the expiry of my contract and also, announce my official retirement from professional football," a statement posted on his official social media accounts reads partly.

"I want to sincerely thank the entire Sofapaka Football Club family from the President Elly Kalekwa, the whole executive board, the Head Coach John Baraza and his entire able technical bench, backroom staff together with all my fellow teammates for the amazing time we shared as a family and not just as a football club. Playing for this great club with a professional management setting and big ambitions has been without a doubt one of my proudest achievements."

Okoth now shifts focus to talent management and placement under his RO Sports label.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from professional football as I embark upon a new an exciting chapter in my life. As the founder and CEO of RO Sports and RO Sports Soccer Academy - also as an Information Manager having graduated from Kenya Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Science degree, other exciting and ambitious challenges wait ahead," the statement continues.

"At 32 years of age and with other things on the side going on, I have felt that indeed this is the right moment to call off my career on a high after 13 good years of actively chasing a career in football both in the lower leagues and at the top level locally. It's a new chapter for me filled with immense pride, emotions but most of all excitement for the future," it adds.

In the 13 years, Ronald Okoth has played for Siaya Rangers, Salem Sportif, Jericho AllStars, Congo United, KEMU FC, Gor Mahia, Mahakama FC, Nairobi Stima, Western Stima, Mathare United, KCB FC and Sofapaka.