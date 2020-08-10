Western Sahara: FP Representative to UN - Sahrawi People Will Continue to Struggle With All Legitimate Means to Achieve Their Freedom and Independence

6 August 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bogotá (Colombia) — The Frente POLISARIO's representative to the United Nations, Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar, has took part at a webinar organized by the Colombian Network for Studies on Western Sahara, along with Dr. Esperantha Arnandeth and Professor Carlos Arturo, as academics, specialized in studies on Western Sahara.

In his intervention, Sahrawi Diplomat has stated that Moroccan obstructionist policy and the Security Council's reluctance to exercise his authority to ensure that Morocco abides by its commitments, pointing out the fragile human rights situation in the occupied territories and the repression and intimidation of Sahrawi exercised by the Moroccan occupation authorities.

Dr. Sidi Omar has also indicated that although the United Nations peace process in Western Sahara is currently paralyzed due to the Moroccan intransigence instance, the Sahrawi people, under the leadership of Frente POLISARIO, will continue their struggle by all legitimate means for the achievement of their freedom and independence. SPS

