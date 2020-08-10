South Africa: Construction of Tsomo Ngqamakhwe Bulk Water Pipeline to Commence

9 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Construction of the Tsomo Ngqamakhwe bulk water pipeline in the Eastern Cape is set to commence, says the Department of Water and Sanitation.

"The Construction Unit of the Department of Water and Sanitation is rolling its sleeves, readying itself for the construction of the long awaited Tsomo Ngqamakhwe Bulk Water Pipeline," said the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The pipeline is one of the water projects to be undertaken by the department this financial year and it is set to improve water supply to Ngqamakhwe, Butterworth and surrounding areas.

Project designs have been completed and the project engineer is on site whilst awaiting the Department of Labour to satisfy itself with all the necessary requirements needed before the commencement of any construction work.

"Upon completion of the work by the Department of Labour, the project site will be established. The Department is satisfied with the preparatory work done so far and it is confident that the ball will get rolling as soon as all the consultative work has been completed," it said in a statement on Friday.

To date, a site for building a reservoir has been identified, so has the road crossing and the route for village crossing.

The location where a pump station will be built has been identified and the area where the pipe will traverse along the slopes to the village has been identified.

The department has also started engagements with local project teams as well as with the social facilitation and engineering teams.

Phase 1 of the project which consists of the construction of a pump station, reservoirs and a pipeline from Tsomo Water Treatment Works to Ngqamakhwe is expected to cost approximately R481 million.

Phase 2 consists of the construction of a bulk water pipeline from Ngqamakhwe to a reservoir and the last phase will be the construction of another bulk water pipeline from the command reservoir to a water treatment works in Butterworth.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation is steadfast in constructing water infrastructure that will meet the needs of communities and ensure adequate water supply for generations to come," it said.

Meanwhile the department is appealing to all communities to protect water infrastructure meant to provide water to them and to use water sparingly for the benefit of everyone.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.